FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin High School senior Hunter Bedwell was looking forward to spending a few more months with close friends.
"Just the last time of being all together in one place," said Bedwell.
As for Jack Jennings he was looking forward to the big party after graduation.
"You go to the school after graduation. You spend the night there. You play a bunch of games and everyone earns a bunch of money," said Jennings.
Then the COVID-19 virus hit and none of it happened.
"We're like, 'Ok, lets get back to school, and then it just never happened, and we started to realize that we wanted to go back so bad, at least just one more time, just to see everybody and that kind of stuff," said Bedwell.
Both Bedwell and Jennings are planning to attend the University of Tennessee for the fall semester, but they won't get to experience that in the traditional sense either with most of their freshmen classes now happening online.
"They have a bunch of rules about dorms too like, I’m pretty sure you can only have one person, like one guest, in your dorm at a time, and you can't meet in groups in the hallway and hang out," said Jennings.
The two are sad about the fun they’ll be missing out on.
Bedwell was planning to play college basketball.
Jennings was excited about playing hoops with friends.
"But I don't think any of the facilities there are open," said Jennings.
Instead, they’ll have to do what the class of 2020 has gotten really good at - adapt while remaining positive.
"I think everybody is rolling with the punches," said Bedwell.
"There are pros to it too, like we did get kind of cheated out of our senior year, but we also did get like the longest summer break ever," said Jennings.
Different colleges are taking different approaches and of course things could change as the pandemic continues.
Both Middle Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt plan to have on-campus classes beginning in August. Tennessee State University will have all classes online the first two weeks of the fall semester.
