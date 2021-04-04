FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a crash at the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Royal Oaks Boulevard.
Franklin Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and eight people were taken to three different hospitals for treatment.
No other details on the accident have been released.
Fatal crash investigation underway in Franklin https://t.co/DOnwHqTIWW— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) April 4, 2021
