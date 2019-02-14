FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Not everyone has a sweetheart to cuddle with on Valentine’s Day.
If you are in need of love, you can always count on the cute faces of puppies to do the trick.
The Williamson County Animal Shelter was out and about on Thursday with a few pups from the shelter. They called the wrapped-up cuties “Cuddle Grams.”
The shelter showed up at the Beacon offices on Thursday and were given a donation.
“It provides a unique experience for us to provide Valentine’s Day cuddles with our pullies and kittens, and the best part is that it benefits our shelter animals because all the proceeds go to the Emergency Animal Fund,” said Penny Adams, community outreach assistant for the Williamson County Animal Shelter.
