ATLANTA, GA (WSMV) - The Fulton County Schools system voted Thursday morning to name Dr. Mike Looney as its next superintendent.
"Dr. Looney's experience and approach are the right fit for our schools at the right time," said Linda Bryant, President of Fulton County Schools, in a news release. "We have great confidence and optimism in his abilities. He has shown the willingness to be transparent, listen to the community, comes with a track record of results in student achievement, and is thoughtful in his approach toward teaching and learning, the most important role of the Superintendent."
The Board voted to approve a three-year contract with Looney. He will begin his duties in Fulton County on June 17.
Looney sent an email to Williamson County Schools staff members on Thursday afternoon.
Today, I was formally offered an employment contract with Fulton County Schools. I have accepted the offer and will begin my new position on June 17, 2019.
Williamson County Schools (WCS) has an extremely talented and knowledgeable leadership team and school board. I am confident WCS won’t miss a beat during this period of change.
It has been a tremendous privilege to work, play, and raise a family in this community. This is truly a special place thanks in large part to the dedication of WCS’ team members, unwavering support from parents and the broader community, and our great students. As I wrap up my work here and begin transitioning to another great community, I want to thank you for an amazing journey. It has been exceedingly rewarding, and I will forever be grateful for those that were willing to walk with me as we strived to make WCS an even better place for students.
School districts do not rise or fall based on the person occupying the superintendent’s office. Rather, the quality of a district is nothing more-or-less than a reflection of a community’s priorities. I pray that providing every student with access to a traditional high-quality public education will remain front and center in Williamson Countians’ public discourse.
Humbly,
Mike Looney
Williamson County School Board Chairman Gary Anderson said in April should Looney accept the position that the school board would begin the process to choose a replacement at its scheduled May meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.