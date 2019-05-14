FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Board of Education is beginning the process for selecting a new superintendent.
The board have created a survey for county residents to participate to help identify the desired qualities of the next superintendent.
The deadline for completing the survey is Thursday at noon.
The school board is selecting a replacement for Dr. Mike Looney, who has accepted a similar position with Fulton County Schools in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.