Williamson County the fastest growing county in the mid-state.
The county's population is expected to double over the next 20 years, topping 500,000 people.
Now, the public has a chance to weigh in on how to grow, while keeping the character that folks know and love.
Folks driving around the county might notice signs that say “Williamson 2040."
This is the county's comprehensive plan for how to best use the land and parts of the county that haven't been developed yet.
People in Williamson County believe, it's a delicate balance.
“I think that's a reality. I'm hoping our government will be really careful in protecting the areas that have historic significance, and putting the density in areas that can handle it with infrastructure,” said Williamson County resident Donna Clements.
Clements says she has her concerns about the inevitable growth.
“The management of the infrastructure we already have,” said Clements. “I know traffic is a big concern for a lot of people.”
Michael Matteson is the planning director for Williamson County. Matteson says Williamson 2040 is about updating comprehensive plan for the county, specifically targeting unincorporated areas.
“Our challenge is going to be find ways to accommodate that growth, that preserves what people value about their community,” Matteson explains. “The fact is, that we're going to continue to experience significant growth pressures, and probably even an acceleration of the growth we've seen recently.”
Matteson wants folks to get involved by going to the website williamson2040.org and taking part in a survey.
“Let us know what they would like their community to look like by 2040,” he said. “We've heard a lot about preserving rural character, and about what people love about Williamson County is not lost with all the growth we're experienced.”
Clements said, “I'm thankful that they're doing that. Because, we really need to hear people's input on where growth should happen and where we need to protect.”
A public meeting is scheduled for April 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library on Columbia Avenue.
