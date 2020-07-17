Williamson Medical Center to stop overnight elective inpatient surgeries, due to COVID-19

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - With the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 rising, the Williamson Medical Center will cancel all elective inpatient surgeries that would require an overnight stay starting on Tuesday.
The move is to "limit the impact on hospital floor staff and save valuable resources," medical center officials said.
However, medical center officials said elective inpatient surgeries will be continue as scheduled, if the patients can be discharged on the same day. Medical center officials added emergency surgeries will continue as usual.
"The hospital is currently at 70% capacity of beds utilized for COVID-19. We have adequate isolation space for current patients and transitional plans in place for activation as needed to maximize capacity," Williamson Medical Center said in a statement on Friday.
Williamson Medical Center officials urged patients to not delay routine or urgent medical care.
Williamson Medical Center officials said they are taking necessary precautions to protect patients and staff and have implemented the following enhanced protection protocols;
- symptom screening upon entry
- universal mask requirements
- physical distancing
- increased sanitation
- a limited visitor policy
Williamson Medical Center said there is an "appropriate medical equipment and supplies on hand," but they are looking for PPE donations.
For more on COVID-19, click here or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945
