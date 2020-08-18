Williamson Medical Center to resume inpatient elective surgeries that require overnight stay

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Later this month, Williamson Medical Center will resume inpatient elective surgeries that require an overnight stay.

On July 21, Williamson Medical Center stopped performing all elective inpatient surgeries that would require an overnight stay.

The Williamson Medical Center will resume inpatient elective surgeries that require an overnight stay starting on August 24.

"WMC remains vigilant in following the enhanced safety protocols in place to protect our patients and staff while serving the community’s healthcare needs. Inpatient elective surgeries are critical to the care of those we serve. It is also crucial that patients not delay routine or urgent medical care," Williamson Medical Center said in a statement on Tuesday.

Williamson Medical Center said there will be Telehealth services available for patients.

All patients are advised to call their respective physicians’ offices for more information or to reschedule an elective procedure.

"We appreciate the community’s ongoing commitment to the practice of CDC recommended measures proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing, wearing cloth face coverings by those over two years of age in public settings where social distancing measures are challenging, proper hygiene including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer when necessary, and the cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces."

For more information, call Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 or click here.