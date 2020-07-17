FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — Beginning Tuesday, July 21, Williamson Medical Center will stop performing all elective inpatient surgeries that would require an overnight stay.
Same day and emergency surgeries will continue.
The move comes after WMC says they admitted 21 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Friday. They say that is a “new peak,” “doubling the highest number of admitted patients since the onset of the pandemic in March.”
Not only have positive patients increased, the hospital is also seeing more employees testing positive as well as their household members. WMC says “This has created a critical staffing situation and we are making adjustments to ensure appropriate care for all patients at WMC.”
As of Friday, the hospital was at 70% capacity.
WMC’s CMO Dr. Andy Russell couldn’t be reached for a comment on Friday but News4 wanted to know if this precaution of stopping this certain elective inpatient procedure is a sign of what’s to come in the rest of the region. We asked Dr. Alex Jahangir.
“Well I think it definitely is a canary in a coal mine,” says Dr. Jahangir. He continues, “more COVID patients are being admitted in all of our hospitals around our region but the component is people who are taking care of others, so the nurses, the doctors, respiratory therapists, they’re also getting sick because of how widespread covid is in our community now and so they’re not able to be there to take care of people which also impacts how much capacity a hospital has. So yeah it’s a, definitely concern for all our region.”
News4 also reached out to the Tennessee Hospital Association for a comment. They say:
THA tracks the number of inpatients in Tennessee hospitals on any given day with either a confirmed or pending diagnosis of COVID-19 and we have seen a significant increase over the past several weeks.
While numbers vary from day to day, on June 15 there were 408 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients in hospital beds and on July 15 there were 985. Similarly on June 15 there were 229 patients with COVID-19 results pending and on July 15 there were 432.
Although we are concerned about the increase in numbers of hospitalized patients because it indicates increased spread of the virus in Tennessee, today these 1417 patients represent less than 13% of all hospitalized patients and occupy just over 10% of the approximately 13,500 staffed hospital beds in the state.
However, while there is still ample capacity at the statewide level, hospitals in several areas of the state are beginning to implement surge plans to accommodate an increased number of inpatients. For instance, some hospitals are beginning to open/staff additional beds or delay certain types of elective procedures. Some hospital systems are shifting staff from one location to another or limiting the numbers of locations offering certain services in order to maximize the numbers of patients that can be cared for in the system as a whole. Each hospital’s surge plan is unique, but consists of a variety of actions designed to increase the capacity for rendering needed care in a situation like the current emergency.
While hospitals will continue to take action to respond to the increase in COVID-19 patients, it is absolutely critical that we take action to control the spread in the community or eventually the demand will outstrip our capacity in Tennessee, especially as it relates to having enough staff to provide care. That’s why it is so vitally important that we all wear face coverings in public, maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently.
WMC says they continue to have an appropriate supply of PPE and ventilators. “Ventilators are only used if that is determined on a patient-by-patient basis based on their specific need.”
