WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Williamson Medical Center is urging members of the community to continue following CDC guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Over the last several weeks, the hospital has seen a rise in the amount of hospitalizations related to COVID-19. This has also been the case for other hospitals throughout the state.
Last week, Williamson Medical Center’s COVID-19 inpatient census was up nearly 50 percent from two to three weeks prior, with a peak of 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“The virus is still very present and spreading in our community,” said Donald Webb, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “We’re encouraging everyone to wear a mask when in public and stay at least six feet from others. Together, we can do our part to slow the spread so that Williamson Medical Center and other hospitals in Middle Tennessee can continue serving the needs of all patients.”
Hospitals and health care facilities nationwide are seeing varying implication COVID-19 has had on operations.
Blood Assurance, the only provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center, is hosting blood drives every Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, which can be found at 3000 Edward Curd Lane. Visit bloodassurance.org to schedule an appointment.
“Each day, we’re learning to overcome new challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic,” said Webb. “We’re seeing patients in more advanced stage illness due to delaying routine care and navigating a nationwide blood shortage, all while cases continue to rise. We’re calling on our community members to help aid in our efforts, including following guidelines to reduce the spread, donating blood and continuing routine healthcare visits.”
The CDC recommends people over two years of age wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. People should also continue to practice proper hygiene, including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer when necessary. Frequently touched surfaces, including tables, door knobs, phones, light switches, etc., should be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
