WILLIAMSON CO., TN (WSMV) – The Williamson Medical Center received six 2022 Women’s Choice Awards Friday.
The WMC has been named as one of America’s Best for Women’s Services, Breast Centers, Obstetrics, Heart Car, Patient Safety, and Mammography Imaging Centers by the Women’s Choice Award®.
The 2022 awards have placed WMC among the top U.S. hospitals in the categories awarded.
The awards signify that WMC is in the top 2% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals reviewed according to officials. WMC is one of 264 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for women’s services across the U.S. achieving the distinction by meeting specific criteria.
Some of the services WMC offers includes offering a dedicated center for breast care designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, comprehensive obstetrics services, a Level III or Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, a full range of cardiovascular services and with a Patient Recommendation Rating above the national average.
“WMC is proud to be recognized among the 2022 America’s best hospitals in six categories by the Women’s Choice Awards®,” said Phil Mazzuca, CEO. “These designations spotlight the professionalism and commitment to exceptional care demonstrated every day by the health providers and care teams at WMC. We are honored to serve our community with excellence, now and in the future.”
