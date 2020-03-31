FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Williamson Medical Center announced today they are placing 200 employees on temporary furlough.
The organization says the COVID-19 pandemic has made a significant negative impact upon their business, and have had to take measures to ensure the health organization is stabilized through these times.
The furlough is temporary, starting April 1st, and will recall the employees as soon as circumstances allow.
The medical center says when the WHO's pandemic declaration, followed by the President's emergency declaration, that immediately stopped all of the hospital's non-emergency surgical procedures.
The bottom line for the hospital has been significantly decreased, and Williamson Medical says they expect this to continue to be the case for the coming weeks.
"This was a very difficult decision to make. I appreciate the tremendous sacrifices our staff is making in this time of uncertainty," said Williamson Medical Center CEO Donald Webb. "Given these extraordinary circumstances, we are taking the necessary actions to ensure long term viability of the health system for our staff and the communities we serve."
