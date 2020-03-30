FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson Medical Center is accepting hand-sewn face mask donations from community members and has provided information on how to make and donate the masks.
While the helalty system is prepared at this time with an adequate amount of personal protective equipment to protect patiends and staff that is consistent with CDC guidance, they are strategically conserving as much PPE as possible as the future need is difficult to predict.
The hand-sewn "courtesy" masks are not a CDC recommended measure to prevent COVID-19 spread and will not be used in designated isolation units. They can however possibly prevent exposure to other illnesses which helps to conserve existing PPE, including the official resipirator masks. Extensive protection policies remain in place for areas designated for COVID-19.
"The donated masks are a great way for the community to show healthcare workers their support in this difficult time," said Lori Orme, WMC Chief Nursing Officer, in a news release. "Our staff is so appreciative and are enjoying the fun and colorful designs."
Click here for sewing instructions and donation information.
Mask donations will be accepted at the following drop-off locations:
- Darrell Waltrip Subaru, 1450 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin, TN, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 615-599-6219 when you arrive and a staff member will meet you outside.
- Rhea Little's Tire and Auto Repair (Labeled collection box), 9042 Church St. E., Brentwood, TN
- John P. Holt Brentwood Library (Labeled collection box), 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN
- PetSmart, 8105 Moores Lane, Suite 1300, Brentwood, TN
