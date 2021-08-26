FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County School board has voted to extend the district's universal mask requirement.
Grades K-12 will now be required to wear a mask when in school and on the school bus. Teachers who are safely distanced at least six feet away from others while teaching are exempt. Those who qualified for an exemption during the 2020/2021 school year will be grandfathered in.
The governor is allowing parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.
Governor Lee's executive order requiring an opt-out for masks still stands.
The vote passed 8-4 with members Durham, Cash, Galbreath, and Cleveland voting no.
