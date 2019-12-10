WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Sheriff's Office will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints for the holiday season.
The checkpoints will occur in the following areas and at the following times:
- Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Goose Creek Bypass
- Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 - 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Hwy 96E at I-840
- Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Hwy 96E at North Chapel
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 - 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Caruthers Parkway
Williamson County Sheriff's Office is encouraging everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season and to not drink and drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.