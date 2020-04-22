Copy of Williamson County Agricultural Center (4).png
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Health Department is hosting free COVID-19 drive-thru testing for the community on Saturday from 9am-noon.

The testing will be happening at the Williamson County agricultural center located in the 4200 of Long Lane in Franklin. 

“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Cathy Montgomery, County Health Director. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”

WCHD continues to offer testing Monday-Friday from 10am-2pm at the agricultural center. 

The testing consists of having nurses and/or National Guard and State Guard medics collecting nasal swabs from those wanting to be tested. Test results may be available within 72 hours after samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume. 

People can also subscribe to the Williamson County’s Public Information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777

 

