The Williamson County school district is testing out asynchronous school days where students spend one day a month learning independently.
Dr. Wayne Lewis is a Williamson County parent.
"Any decision that the district makes is, first and foremost, going to impact me in that way," said Lewis.
He's also the dean of the School of Education at Belmont University.
So he's very interested in Williamson County's new plan.
"This time, starting in March, has presented educators with challenges unlike anything most of us have ever experienced before," said Lewis.
Lewis said, it affords teachers the opportunity to get the training and professional development they so desperately need right now.
"What the district is trying to do is support the teachers and provide educators with the tools that they need to be effective in this environment," said Lewis.
However, working parents would need to find someone to watch their kids and at risk children could fall even further behind.
"We’re talking about low income kids, kids of color, kids whose first language is not English," said Lewis.
It's why, Lewis said, for this to work, the community will need to come up with a plan.
"It's going to likely require all hands on deck. Not just schools, but parents, community organizations, lots of folks coming together, if the district goes in this direction, to ensure that kids have a safe place to be if their parents aren't able to stay home with them," said Lewis.
The district did one asynchronous learning day in September.
The school board is still deciding whether to do it every month going forward.
