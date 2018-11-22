NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Instead of celebrating his birthday, a Nolensville teenager is giving back to those in need.
After seeing dozens of people around Nashville who were living in the cold, Nathan Keaton came to his mother with the idea of donating blankets to the homeless.
This year, Nathan decided to take it a step further to donate basic necessities, like toothpaste, rain ponchos, hand warmers and food.
The Nolensville community has stepped up to help collect items and donate money toward Nathan's cause. His goal is to be able to fill 300 stockings this year.
"They're happy because they can get things to help them keeping hydrated and keeping warm," he said. "I think kids seeing other kids wanting to do kind things could spread a lot of joy ... it's what the season's about."
If you would like to help with Nathan's efforts, click here to visit his Facebook page.
You can also stop by Mama's Java Cafe to drop off a donation. They'll be collecting items until Dec. 8.
If you can't donate any items, they are also accepting letters of encouragement to slip inside those stockings.
