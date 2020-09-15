WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A Williamson County task force has officially recommended that the Confederate flag be removed from the county seal.
The seal task force voted Monday night to make the official removal recommendation.
The current Williamson County seal features the Confederate emblem in the top left quadrant. The seal has represented Williamson County since 1968.
Last night's vote doesn't mean the emblem will necessarily be removed just yet.
The recommendation for removal will now be sent to the Tennessee State Historical Commission.
The commission is the same agency that has final say over the controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust inside the Tennessee state capitol building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.