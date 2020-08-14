Williamson County Superintendent of Schools tests positive for COVID-19

The Williamson County Superintendent of Schools announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 on social media on Friday.
Superintendent Jason Golden told the school board at a work session on Thursday night that he has been quarantining and working from home.
The school system said Goldenwill continue to quarantine at home for the next few days as he follows all health guidelines.
