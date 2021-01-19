Three Williamson County students started their own tutoring business after they saw fellow students struggle with virtual learning. It’s called Wilco Tutoring and it was started by Nelson Rose, Ana Laura Morales, and Jacob Stromatt.
“I noticed in remote class you weren’t getting as much one-on-one instruction as you could have otherwise,” says Rose, a senior at Brentwood High School.
For $30 an hour, 13 students tutor students in all subjects from elementary to high school, even ACT prep. Each high school student tutor makes about $16 an hour.
“We are connecting high school students that are gifted in academics and connecting them with students who may need a little extra help with all the online learning right now,” Stromatt explains.
Rose, Morales, and Stromatt all attend different high schools in Williamson County. But each morning they meet at the district’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) to work on a business that’s exploded.
“These students are excelling a lot more than most at this point in time,” says Stephanie Thomas who oversees the EIC.
“In two months, we got like 20 customers and that was like insane to us,” Morales says.
It’s tutoring by students who understand students.
“I know that Nehaar is a logical thinker, right? I can tailor to him,” comments Rose.
For more on Wilco Tutoring, go to their website.
