WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents not to fall victim to a new scam using a former deputy's name.
The WCSO says the scammers will use the name of a former sheriff's deputy to demand payment of as much as $5,000 and threaten arrest if you refuse.
SCAM ALERT. @WCSO_Sheriff has learned that scammers are using a former Deputy's name to try to take your money. The scammers demand as much as $5,000 and threaten arrest if you don't pay up. Hang up. @WCSO_Sheriff will NEVER call you and demand money and threaten to arrest you. pic.twitter.com/w6yWzMr9uo— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) March 18, 2021
Officials say the WCSO will never call you asking for money and encourages anyone who receives this type of call to hang up and report it.
