WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents not to fall victim to a new scam using a former deputy's name. 

The WCSO says the scammers will use the name of a former sheriff's deputy to demand payment of as much as $5,000 and threaten arrest if you refuse.

Officials say the WCSO will never call you asking for money and encourages anyone who receives this type of call to hang up and report it. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.