WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said it is conducting an investigation surrounding the events of Tuesday night's Williamson County Schools board meeting.
The meeting received national recognition, even catching the attention of President Biden, for the visceral display parents put on in the parking lot after the school board voted to mandate masks for elementary students.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are investigating the meeting after many anti-mask protestors harassed and threatened board members as they tried to get to their cars.
Board members had to be escorted to their vehicles and escorted off of the property by law enforcement.
The president discussed the viral video of parents in Williamson County heckling others after a school board meeting this week.
