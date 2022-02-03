PRIMM SPRINGS, TN. (WSMV) - A Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after being shot while attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning on Old Pinewood Road in the Primm Springs area.

The Williamson County Sheriffs Office said the deputy attempted to stop a car on the road, but the driver wouldn't stop. They added that the deputy was shot at least once, and the suspect was injured when he wrecked his car shortly after.

The Williamson County Sheriffs Office said the deputy was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive from their injuries.

One suspect was taken into custody and also taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries, the Williamson County Sheriffs Office said.

