WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A truck driver is wanted after causing a serious accident on Interstate 840 East on Sunday, July 21 at approximately 1:30 p.m. 

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, a grandmother and her 6-year-old grandson were traveling in a black Ford Explorer on I-840 East near the Staff Sergeant David L. Loyd Memorial Bridge. The grandmother told deputies a tractor trailer hit the side of her vehicle as it was attempting to pass her, forcing her off the road and down a hill.

The tractor trailer is believed to be blue or red. 

The grandmother and her grandson are still recovering from injuries. They were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. 

Anyone with information that can lead to finding the driver is asked to contact Sergeant George Poss at 615-642-5762.

