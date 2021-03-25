WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says they have found a missing 87-year-old man after he was reported missing Thursday evening.
Missing Williamson County man John Parker has been found and he is safe.— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) March 26, 2021
John Elton Parker had reportedly last been seen Thursday afternoon.
Police say Parker was found safe just before midnight.
