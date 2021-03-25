Missing Person: John Elton Parker age 87
Nolensville Police Department

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says they have found a missing 87-year-old man after he was reported missing Thursday evening.

John Elton Parker had reportedly last been seen Thursday afternoon. 

Police say Parker was found safe just before midnight. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.