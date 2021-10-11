FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee seniors will show off their talents on Tuesday night at the Franklin Theater.
The stars of the show might be a piano-playing duo at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Brentwood. One of them is 90, the other 100 years old.
It's more than just the sound of music and the song Edelweiss that captured Creely Wilson and Marjorie Suber when they were young. Both started playing before their teenage years.
"I always loved it," Suber said. "I just loved to play."
Their piano duet of Edelweiss brings them to the final round performance on Tuesday night at the Franklin Theater.
"It's definitely going to be the biggest crowd I ever played for," Creely said with a chuckle.
For the twosome, it's more about the stage than their age.
Tickets are still available for $20. To purchase tickets, click here. The money raised supports the Morning Pointe Foundation, which provides scholarships to students studying senior wellness, nursing, and geriatric care.
News 4's own Lisa Spencer will emcee the competition. And News 4 will have live coverage of the event on Tuesday night.
