WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN (WSMV)--The Williamson County Seal Task Force decided last night to recommend that the Confederate Flag be removed from the Williamson County Seal.
The board has determined that the possible outcomes of removing the flag are
Alter the quadrant containing the Confederate flag (i.e., replace the flag with another flag or eliminate the flag entirely).
- Redesign the entire quadrant containing the Confederate flag
- Recommend the retirement of the Williamson County seal
The task force's recommendations are only that, recommendations. Their findings and recommendations will be presented to the full Williamson County Board for their consideration.
