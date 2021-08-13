WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Friday, Williamson County Schools says some teachers were expected to call out sick in protest of the mask mandate made at a chaotic school board meeting on Tuesday.
WCS reports over 130 certified employees were out across 51 schools, but they say for a Friday that’s normal.
“The morale was just really low and that breaks my heart,” says Mary Kate Anderson Brown, a WCS mother.
Brown says she was told about an email sent to Williamson County teachers about a potential “sick-out” staged for Thursday and Friday. It comes after the Williamson County School Board made the decision to mandate masks for elementary schools.
“A lot of the teachers want that same choice and the word I have seen consistently is in retaliation and they don’t want to go against the administration, but they don’t want to wear a mask,” Brown says.
The email from the assistant superintendent reminds teachers “sick leave is only permitted for personal illness or to care for an ill relative”.
“I certainly feel for them, I don’t want to be in their shoes,” says Allison Maltby, another Williamson County mom and former teacher. She says she understands what her son’s second-grade teacher and others are going through.
“They’re forced to be in a situation that they don’t want to be in,” Maltby emphasizes. “But as a parent, it’s disappointing to think that anyone’s trying to avoid doing what is right and following the rules.”
“I personally don’t think that’s the best way to handle the situation,” says Brown.
She says she doesn’t believe a “sick-out” is the best to go about this. But since teachers must deal with the aftermath of the decision, they deserve some recognition.
“We sent hot warm cookies to school that day, and an Amazon gift card, and to a local restaurant,” says Brown. “We have to remember that whatever decision is made out teachers are not making those decisions.”
The mask mandate is until Sept. 21, on Sept. 20 the school board will reassess if they will maintain the mandate.
