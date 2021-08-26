FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County School board voted to extend the school district's universal mask requirement during Thursday night's meeting.

Grades K-12 will now be required to wear a mask when in school and on the school bus, after the district originally implemented the mask mandate for only elementary students.

The extension to the district's mandate follows the signing of Governor Bill Lee's executive order, which enables parents to opt their child out of school mask mandates.

Four board members — Angela Durham, Dan Cash, Jay Galbreath, and Sheila Cleveland — voted against the mask extension, siding with Governor Lee's opinion that masking should be a choice left up to parents.

Many of the parents in attendance at Thursday's meeting opposed the extension to the district's mandate.

However, one parent News4 spoke with said her child contracted COVID while attending school in Williamson County.

"The current opt-out system is what put my kids at risk. We were safe until we returned to school and 11 days in we were COVID positive," said Kristie Harris. What’s even crazier is according to Williamson County current exposure quarantine rules, I could send my 13 year old to school right now — not only to school, but unmasked to school, because he doesn’t have any symptoms.”

As of Thursday, the state health department says 67 children in Tennessee are in the hospital with COVID-19, with 16 in the ICU and six on ventilators.