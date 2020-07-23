WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools has announced school will start on August 7 under the school district's Medium Protocol.
POLL: Will you send your child back to school or have them learn virtually?
This means grades 3-12 will start remote while Pre-k, kindergarten and grades 1-2 will start on campus.
Students at the Alternative Learning Centers will begin classes on campus; students with disabilities will also start school on campus, while teachers will be addressing students' specific needs.
Medium Protocol will last for two weeks while school officials keep an eye on Williamson County's COVID-19 numbers. If numbers improve, officials will consider returning to school at a full capacity.
Masks/face coverings will also be required.
If a child has a health issue that prevents him/her from wearing a mask, parents will have to fill out a form telling the school district that their child is not able to wear a mask. The principal will have a discussion with the family to figure out the best way to serve their child(ren).
You can watch the full press conference with Superintendent Jason Golden below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.