WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The waiting game will hopefully be over for parents as Williamson County Schools is expected to share their reopening plan later today.
POLL: Will you send your child back to school or have them learn virtually?
Parents should learn today whether their child will return to the classroom or learn virtually when school starts back in about two weeks.
News4 has already learned the framework of the district's decision, and it largely depends on coronavirus transmission rates.
Low spread means families can choose between online or on-campus learning.
Medium spread means students in grades 3 to 12 will learn with a hybrid approach, while high spread means all students will learn remotely.
Based on the number of current active cases in Williamson County, it's expected the school district will go with the second reopening option.
Today's meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. and can be watched live on the school district's YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.