FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County has finalized its next phase of reopening schools.
According to the school district, all elementary school students will return to school buildings on Aug. 24. Grades six through 12 will be remote.
On Aug. 28, 6th graders and 9th graders will return to school. This allows children to learn their new buildings and schedules. On Aug. 31, all grades should be back in their respective schools.
This decision comes after a work session with the school board lasted nearly five hours Thursday night.
Ryan Breslin spoke with a mother of three who was adamant about her children returning to school because her children aren't learning virtually. She also said this has been affecting them socially and mentally.
"We're not science deniers; we see the numbers," parent Kelly Jackson said. "We understand what the statistics say, but we also understand that our kids aren't affected by this the same way that a flu or something else would affect them so we feel comfortable with it."
Superintended Jason Golden has tested positive for COVID-19. Golden had been quarantining and attended last night's meeting virtually.
We will continue to quarantine and work virtually until his test results come back negative.
