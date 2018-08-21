Williamson County Schools is asking the public for feedback in a recently published communications survey.
“We are always looking for ways to improve,” said Communications Director Carol Birdsong in a press release. “This survey will be used to guide us as we try and find the best ways to communicate important district information with our stakeholders.”
The survey is limited to feedback about the communication from the WCS District. It does not include questions about WCS teachers or other staff.
To access the survey, click here.
