NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Schools announced today that all traditional students will return to campus on January 11th.
The district says they have consulted with the "local health authorities" when making this decision and released the following points:
• As of today at 3 p.m. and based on information shared with our schools by families and staff, there are 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff across the district, lower than 173 confirmed cases on December 18, our last school day of the first semester.
• There are 351 students and staff in quarantine as compared to 2645 in quarantine on December 18.
• Our school administrators share that staffing levels are appropriate for a return to school on Monday.
• The State reports that confirmed cases among children ages 5-18 in Williamson County is 344 as of January 6.
• While active cases in Williamson County peaked on January 2, they have been declining since.
For more information, visit the Williamson County COVID page, here.
