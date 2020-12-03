WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools will adjust their extracurricular event restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 on and off campus.
Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the community, WCS is adjusting guidelines and restrictions for extracurricular events. Read more: https://t.co/q8AD0Umz1C pic.twitter.com/zoSVqvBoUE— WCS (@WCSedu) December 1, 2020
School banquets and indoor celebrations will be shifted to remote.
Tickets for indoor athletic events on the middle and high school level will be limited to four tickets per player and coach.
Outdoor athletic events will be limited to one-third capacity, with social distancing implemented.
Coaches and student athletes must wear face masks when not in direct competition.
The school district will also no longer participate in community events without restricted attendance.
