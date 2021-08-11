FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools released a statement following a meeting on Tuesday night where a mask mandate was reinstated for elementary schools.

Williamson County Schools brought back their mask mandate after a vote at a heated board meeting that lasted four hours.

Superintendent Jason Golden said last week that masks would be encouraged and recommended but not required. Now, the new requirement begins this Thursday after last night’s change.

Williamson County school board votes in favor of masks after heated specially-called meeting Williamson County parents are split on a conversation resurfacing across the nation whether to bring the mask mandate back to schools.

Parents both for and against the mandate spoke out before the vote.

“It’s not about whether we agree with masks or not. That’s not the issue,” said Kristin Benton before Tuesday’s meeting. “The issue is parental rights, and if we give in on the rights here, what’s next?”

“They told us at school board meetings that they were going to follow CDC guidelines, and they didn’t,” said Ashley McDonough before Tuesday’s meeting. “They’re choosing to ignore them or pick them apart.”

Some school board members said it would be more detrimental for students to be sent home, isolated, and learning virtually rather than be in school with their peers wearing masks.

WCS Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong released a statement about the meeting.

Pull Quote “Our parents are passionate about their children’s education, and that’s one of the reasons for our district’s success over the years. With that said, there’s no excuse for incivility. We serve more than 40,000 students and employ more than 5,000 staff members. Our families and staff represent a wide variety of thoughts and beliefs, and it is important in our district that all families and staff have the opportunity to be represented and respected. We will continue to work toward making sure all voices are heard and that all families, staff and community members feel safe sharing their opinions.”

The only exemptions to the mandate will be those with religious objections or health reasons. Teachers may also remove their masks if they are not within six feet of another person while instructing.