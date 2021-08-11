FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools released a statement following a meeting on Tuesday night where a mask mandate was reinstated for elementary schools.
Williamson County Schools brought back their mask mandate after a vote at a heated board meeting that lasted four hours.
Superintendent Jason Golden said last week that masks would be encouraged and recommended but not required. Now, the new requirement begins this Thursday after last night’s change.
Williamson County parents are split on a conversation resurfacing across the nation whether to bring the mask mandate back to schools.
Parents both for and against the mandate spoke out before the vote.
“It’s not about whether we agree with masks or not. That’s not the issue,” said Kristin Benton before Tuesday’s meeting. “The issue is parental rights, and if we give in on the rights here, what’s next?”
“They told us at school board meetings that they were going to follow CDC guidelines, and they didn’t,” said Ashley McDonough before Tuesday’s meeting. “They’re choosing to ignore them or pick them apart.”
Some school board members said it would be more detrimental for students to be sent home, isolated, and learning virtually rather than be in school with their peers wearing masks.
WCS Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong released a statement about the meeting.
The only exemptions to the mandate will be those with religious objections or health reasons. Teachers may also remove their masks if they are not within six feet of another person while instructing.
