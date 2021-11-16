NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – In Williamson County, new buses are on the way to the county school system.
This comes after a back-and-forth discussion on the need at Monday night’s board meeting.
This is an annual request for new buses, but this year’s supply chain issues are causing 21 buses to be ordered right away.
Despite not having enough drivers to drive the buses.
School board members say the normally do not order buses this early in preparation for the next school year.
One school board member voiced his concern over this issue, saying “we don’t have enough bus drivers to drive the buses that we do have and now we’re trying to replace buses that go out of service…and ordinarily that’s not a big deal but we also have a number of buses that are sitting there.”
Ultimately, the board voted in favor to purchase the buses now, to be prepared for August of 2022.
The school system is still low on drivers and say they’re still in need of 46.
