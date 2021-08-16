FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County School Board is preparing for another meeting on Monday night just one week after chaos erupted during a discussion of mask mandates.

The focus of Monday's school board is unknown at this time. However, there will be public comment on the agenda, and many are expected to address the recently passed mask mandate.

After last week's meeting riddled with outbursts and even escalated into parents making threats in this parking lot, the board voted to require masks at the elementary level.

Hundreds of parents who showed up to protest a mandate are now free to opt-out thanks to that new executive order by Gov. Bill Lee.

At last check, parents have filed mask exemption forms for medical or religious reasons prior to that announcement.

Temporary mask requirement for Williamson County elementary school students to begin Thursday WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Beginning Thursday, elementary school students in Williamson County will be required to wear a mask. The school…

Just hours after, the Department of Homeland Security report released that the muzzle sent Dr. Michelle Fiscus prior to her firing from the Department of Health was purchased with an Amazon account and credit card in her name. News 4 just got word that her husband Brad Fiscus, who sits on this board, will not be in attendance for safety concerns.

The Williamson County School Board will be held at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on all News 4 digital platforms.