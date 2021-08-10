WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools leaders are set to discuss a possible mask mandate on Tuesday as COVID cases continue to rise in Middle Tennessee.
Students and staff at Williamson County Schools are currently not required to wear masks while inside school buildings. Instead, masks are recommended.
With Tennessee ranking sixth in the United States for COVID cases in children, and Williamson County ranking third in Tennessee for child COVID cases, some parents are calling on district leaders to implement a mask mandate.
The Williamson County School board meets Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and is expected to discuss COVID protocols, including masks.
