Despite opposition from the community, 200 students will be moved from Mill Creek Elementary to Nolensville Elementary. The compromise is that 50 students get to stay, but that could still leave Mill Creek over capacity.
Williamson County is booming. Residents say many people move here for the school system. So many -- there is an immense amount of overcrowding, like at Mill Creek Elementary.
"Everyone In Nolensville needs to be prepared to move. It's going to happen,"
Burke White of Williamson County tells me.
Burke White has four kids. One at Mill Creek Middle who has already been rezoned once, twins at Mill Creek Elementary and a three year old. White says Mill Creek's growth is not slowing down.
"Just in the time from spring break to after spring break, there were six or seven new students just in that time period," White says.
White tells me Mill Creek Elementary is at 106% capacity while neighboring Nolensville Elementary sits at 60%.
He was actually open to his kids being rezoned as long as it made sense geographically. The recent vote allows his children to stay where they are, others weren't as lucky.
According the the WCS rezoning plan, 39 rising fourth graders and 27 rising fifth graders can apply to stay and their siblings can too. White is content with the board's decision but was warned the rezoning discussion isn't over yet.
"Will we be moved in the future? Likely," White says.
White's only request is that the board continues to work with the Nolensville community to address the growth.
Now the board is waiting to see how many rising fourth and fifth graders opt to stay. If they are still overcrowded, then it's back to the drawing board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.