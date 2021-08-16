FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County School Board met again on Monday night just one week after chaos erupted during a discussion of mask mandates.
Members of the public were wanded as they walked through the doors to the meeting. Hundreds fewer showed up to this meeting.
After last week's meeting, which was riddled with outbursts and even escalated into parents making threats in this parking lot, the board voted to require masks at the elementary school level.
Hundreds of parents who showed up last week to protest a mandate are now free to opt-out, thanks to a new executive order by Governor Bill Lee.
At last check, 3,500 mask exemption forms for medical or religious reasons have been filed in Williamson County prior to the governor's announcement.
That number makes up 20 percent of Williamson County's elementary school student population, and is expected to grow following the governor's announcement.
Board member Brad Fiscus was notably absent from Monday night's meeting. He told News4 there were safety concerns for him and his family following the release of a state investigation that detailed events surrounding the firing of his wife, Dr. Michelle Fiscus.
