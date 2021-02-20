Williamson County Rescue Squad saves cow from freezing pond

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - First responders with the Williamson County Rescue Squad saved a cow from a freezing pond near Carter's Creek Pike Saturday morning.
The cow was safely rescued. No injuries to responders. Pleases remember not to walk on ice. It is melting quickly. #WCRS #allvolunteer pic.twitter.com/gJITjl0ALC— Williamson County Rescue Squad (@WCRescueSquad) February 20, 2021
The WCRS says the cow was safely rescued without any injuries to first responders.
With a warmup on the way, the Rescue Squad reminded Tennesseans not to walk on ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.