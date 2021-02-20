Williamson County Rescue Squad saves cow from freezing pond
Williamson County Rescue Squad

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - First responders with the Williamson County Rescue Squad saved a cow from a freezing pond near Carter's Creek Pike Saturday morning. 

The WCRS says the cow was safely rescued without any injuries to first responders. 

With a warmup on the way, the Rescue Squad reminded Tennesseans not to walk on ice. 

 
 

