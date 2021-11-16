FRANKLIN, TN – The mask mandate inside of Williamson county schools is over.

This comes after many back-and-forth discussions, which turned heated at times.

The mask mandate ended on Friday when Governor Bill Lee signed the special session bill.

Judge issues injunction to allow mask mandates in schools to continue A federal judge has issued an injunction to halt the state to restrict mask mandates in schools, according to an order issued on Sunday.

However, a judge blocked it on Sunday, causing the district to have it reinstated on Monday.

The school board meeting last night brought out many concerned parents…both for and against the mandate.

In the end, the school board shot down the mandate in a 5-7 vote.

The school’s legal counsel even advised against getting rid of the mandate, recommending the districk wait until a final decision was reached on the injunction.

“A blanket mask mandate will never serve the individual student,” stated one attendee.

Another person said, “it feels like any decision to withdraw the mask mandate would be premature.”

Now, Metro schools and the Franklin Special School District are the only two mid-state schools with mask mandates.