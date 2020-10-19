WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Early voting continues today in Tennessee and the numbers in our state have been shattering records.
The highest turnout hasn't been here in Nashville, but in Williamson County, where nearly 40,000 people have cast their votes so far.
That amounts to a little over 22 percent of the county's voter population.
Rounding out the top three counties by turnout are Unicoi County along the North Carolina border and Houston County, both of which are hovering around 21 percent voter turnout.
The lowest turnout is in Bledsoe County, which has counted about 10 percent of their voters.
So far more than 83,000 people in Davidson County have voted just four days into the two-week early voting period.
Early voting continues today and runs through Oct. 29. In Davidson County early voting is open at 13 locations every day except Sunday.
