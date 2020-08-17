Williamson County parents, students experience online learning issues this morning

Some parents and students for Williamson County Schools spent Monday morning dealing with some online learning issues.
According to Communications Director for Williamson County Schools Carol Birdsong, there were "some intermittent issues with logging into Classlink for some students."
However, Birdsong said the issue was working as of 10:30 a.m.
Williamson County Schools did send an email to all parents letting them know about the issues and that no child would be counted as absent on Monday.
