WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate overnight at the jail inside the John I. Easley Criminal Justice Center.
Frank Overton, Jr., 52, died by apparent suicide after being booked on May 2, 2020 on charges of possession of a handgun while under the influence and violation of probation on a previous charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
