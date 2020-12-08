Some Williamson County neighbors say a proposed housing development threatens their properties' beauty and essence along the historic Natchez Trace Trail.
Susan Snyder moved to her property on the Harpeth River 30 years ago.
"It's always changing. There's something about being on the water that's incredible," Snyder said.
Snyder said it's perfect for their donkey, horse, and the nearby wildlife. But that could change on December 10th. That's when the Williamson County Planning Commission will vote on making the land across the river a 120-home housing development.
"When we first moved out here, we used to talk about if the Hooker property or the Curry property sold and was developed, we would be out here. And it hasn't happened, but we're on the verge right now," Snyder said.
The Hooker Property is the land between Vaughn and Sneed Roads. It once belonged to Alice Hooker, who passed away. Her three children inherited the land and planned to build the housing development.
Right now, yellow signs line the two roads to influence others to attend the Dec. 10th meeting and speak against the new complex.
"So, when something is severely done – like literally laying low this historical landscape – it will have very damaging fallout on the continuous neighbors," says Laura Turner with Citizens for Natchez Trace.
We reached out to one of the developers, Lisa Hooker Campbell, whose attorney told use their applications for the housing development meets the county's zoning requirements. Also, the land is surrounded by similar residential neighborhoods.
"This may be the straw that breaks the camels back," says Bob Peterman, who started a 2,000-signature petition against the new development. "Another 120 homes squeezed into an extremely small dense situation that will dump traffic onto Vaughn and Sneed."
Peterman fears the project will eliminate the hills that characterize the area's landscape.
"As a landowner, we all have a right to develop our property, but I think it's how we do it," Snyder says.
