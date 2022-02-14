WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The big game was something to remember, especially for Williamson County native and Rams WR Van Jefferson. Not only did his team win, but his wife also went into labor during all the action.

This week many are celebrating, including his former school district.

A tweet from Williamson County Schools stated, “We couldn't be happier for Ravenwood High graduate - and now Super Bowl champion - Van Jefferson on the birth of his son and the big win last night! What a night!”

Coach Will Hester from Ravenwood High was sitting with Jefferson’s family during the game when Samaria Jefferson went into labor.

Hester said he was at the game when it all happened.

“She did a great job of trying to fight through and toughen it out, but at about half time she realized it was time to go,” Hester said.

Hester says it was a moment they predicted a while back.

“We had that discussion with them over dinner one night. We knew the baby was due around the Super Bowl. We were like, what's that night going to look like? They had those discussions, and they knew what the plan would be and how it would all go down if it happened and look what it did,” he explained.

Following the birth of Jefferson’s new bundle of joy, Hester says he got a chance to see the baby boy during a FaceTime call.

“Getting to see him as a 16 and 17-year-old kid and now seeing him as the man and father that he is now…That's what I am most proud of,” Hester stated.