FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Covid-19 and vaccination site in Williamson County is moving locations. Officials say the site will move to The Park at Harlinsdale Farms located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin.
The center will be at The Park from October 5th through October 8th, and again on October 15th. The site will do drive-through testing from 8:00 AM through 10 AM. Vaccinations, including booster shots will be available from 1 PM through 3 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.